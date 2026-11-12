Kenya seeks stronger trade, technology partnership with EU

Kenya is targeting to increase its bilateral trade with the European Union focusing on key sectors with potential to unlock more investments and create sustainable jobs.

Speaking when he met heads of European Union Delegations serving across Africa in Nairobi, President William Ruto called for addressing of barriers to trade between Kenya and EU in order to achieve full potential.

Kenya exports to the EU which are mainly agricultural products, have been sustained by the European Economic Partnership Agreement which came into force in July 1, 2024 and allows duty-free, quota-free market access to the EU.

“The EU is Kenya’s largest export market, accounting for 21% of our global exports, including agricultural products, particularly tea, coffee, horticultural products, and cut flowers that sustain hundreds of thousands of livelihoods. The Economic Partnership Agreement, in force since July 2024, and its 10-year implementation strategy launched this July, must translate market access into tangible economic benefits,” said Ruto.

Official data indicate that last year, exports to the EU amounted to Ksh 166.8 billion which is an increase from 156.9 billion recorded in 2024. On the other hand, imports from the EU rose to Ksh 237.3 billion from Ksh 249.7 billion.

While acknowledging the impact of the agreement, President Ruto called on the two sides to address issues affecting trade.

“Realising this potential requires addressing stringent sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, rising freight costs and inadequate cold-chain infrastructure, particularly for smallholder producers. We must also accelerate negotiations towards a regional EAC–EU Economic Partnership Agreement,” he added.

Ruto used to the opportunity to further call on the bloc to enhance its investment in manufacturing, infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and healthcare to expand local production, aid technology transfers and creates jobs.

The EU has made commitment to invest in the Northern Corridor, fibre optic connectivity, digital land registration, digital transformation centres, and the integration of refugee settlements into host communities.

“Digital transformation offers another promising frontier. Kenya is the first African country to establish a structured Digital Dialogue with the EU, covering infrastructure, artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital public services. At its next session on 23rd- 24th this month, we look forward to advancing fibre-optic connectivity and exploring the extension of the Blue Raman Submarine Cable to Kenya,” Ruto added.

Kenya is also seeking to enhance its partnership with the EU through its Artificial Intelligence research institutions to advance innovation in the field.