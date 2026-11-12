Technology

GMOs: Pwani university certified to undertake biotechnology research

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The National Biosafety Authority has certified Pwani University’s Biosciences Research Centre (PUBReC) to undertake research in modern biotechnology.

The university was certified as a Biosafety Level II (BSL-2) Containment Facility, in accordance with Kenya’s Biosafety (Contained Use) Regulations, 2011.

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NBA says the achievement marks an important step in strengthening the University’s capacity to undertake advanced biotechnology research, including genetic transformation and other regulated research activities, subject to the applicable biosafety approvals.

“This was achieved after the University satisfied the criteria for BSL requirements for safe handling and use of GMOs under research. It’s for one year thereafter, requiring a reinspection and recertification annually for continued compliance,” said NBA acting Chief Executive officer Dr. Ann Karimi

Some of the active registered research facilities; ILRI laboratory involved in GM research, KALRO Biotech and Njoro laboratory.

Under Section 18(1) of the Biosafety Act (CAP 320), conducting any GMO-related research, confined field trials, imports, or environmental releases without written authorisation from the NBA is strictly prohibited.

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The Act requires institutions conducting  GMO research in Kenya, scientists and institutions to :establish an Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC), an internal multidisciplinary IBC to oversee safety and act as the official liaison with the Authority.

All laboratory or greenhouse GMO work must take place in a facility certified by the NBA at Biosafety Level II (BSL-II) or higher. Facilities require annual inspection and recertification.

Researchers are required to submit formal applications through their IBC for each stage of work, including contained laboratory use, Confined Field Trials (CFTs), or environmental release, while teams using gene-editing tools must apply for an early consultation to verify whether their resulting organism falls under standard GMO regulations.

 

 

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