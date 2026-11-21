Emmanuel Lwangu’s 92nd minute goal was enough to send AFC Lepards to the summit of the Kenya’s Sportpesa League for the first time this season after switiching off off hosts Migori Youth FC 1-0 away in Awendo Green stadium on Sarurday evening.

The match was almost ending into a stalemate before Lwangu broke the deadlock to earn Ingwe three crucial points to take control of the table with 16 points from 8 fixtures.

KCB and defending champions Gor Mahia who have played a match less are 2nd and 3rd on 14 and 13 points respectively.

Leopards led by their legend Fred Ambani remains the only unbeaten side having won four and drawn four from the opening 8 matches.

In other fixtures played on Saturday,Mombasa United were held at home to a 1-1 draw by Ulinzi Stars while APS Bomet silenced their brothers Police FC 2-1 in the Police derdy at the Police sacco DT stadium.