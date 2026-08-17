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Magadi residents demand inclusion before Tata resumes operations

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
PHOTO | KNA

A section of residents of Magadi in Kajiado West Sub-County are demanding to be included in ongoing negotiations between the government and Tata Chemicals Magadi before the company resumes operations.

The company which produces soda ash at its Magadi plant was shut down about three weeks ago after the Ministry of Mining suspended its operations over non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

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The residents want their concerns, particularly employment opportunities, to be addressed before the company is allowed to reopen.

They are calling for more jobs at both lower and managerial levels, arguing that despite hosting the multimillion-shilling company, the community has received little in terms of employment and corporate social responsibility programmes.

The residents say their grievances must form part of any agreement reached between the government and the company, warning that reopening without addressing the concerns of the host community would leave them dissatisfied.

The closure has also left many residents staring at an uncertain future, with access to water, healthcare, education and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

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For years, residents of the largely arid Magadi area have relied heavily on water supplied by Tata Chemicals, making the company’s operations an important lifeline for the community.

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