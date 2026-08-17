13 Starehe Boys complete 1,100km charity bikethon from Busia to Mombasa

Thirteen young men from Starehe Boys Centre have arrived in Mombasa, completing a remarkable 1,100-kilometre charity cycling challenge from Busia to Mombasa in support of the school’s education fund.

The riders embarked on the Dr. Geoffrey Griffin Memorial Charity Bikeathon on Monday, 3rd August, cycling through 19 counties before completing of their journey in Mombasa today.

The team arrived in Nairobi on Monday, 10th August, where they spent a day resting and recovering before setting off for the final leg to the Coast on Wednesday.

The Bikeathon seeks to raise KSh 10 million for the Starehe Boys Centre education fund, honouring the legacy of the late Geoffrey Griffin, founder of Starehe Boys Centre and a lifelong champion of education and opportunity for young people.

For the riders, however, the journey has been about much more than covering the distance.

“It has been a crazy ride, with everything you can imagine: hills, descents, rain, dust, trucks and more trucks. But thankfully, the entire team is well and we have made it to Mombasa. Completing this journey is a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Geoffrey William Griffin, while also helping us raise funds to support education at Starehe Boys and Starehe Girls Centre,” said Ian Hicho, Technical Director and Team Coach and an Old Starehian.

Hicho said the successful completion of the challenge was the result of months of preparation, both physical and mental.

“You cannot just wake up and ride 1,100 kilometres. The preparation started months ago, with physical training, long-distance rides and mental preparation. We needed the boys to get used to the idea of riding 100 kilometres a day, because on this journey, you have to do it again the next day,” he said.

The journey tested the riders against changing road conditions, traffic, hills, heat, wind and fatigue, but the team remained committed to completing the challenge together.

For Leo Stanley, Team Leader and Student, the final leg from Nairobi to Mombasa presented some of the toughest conditions of the journey, particularly the strong coastal winds.

“Never give up. The Nairobi to Mombasa leg was probably the most challenging part of the journey for me. The roads may be good, but the wind makes it feel like you are climbing a hill that isn’t there. You feel like you are doing double the work, but you have to keep pedalling and keep moving forward,” he said.

The journey also offered the young riders lessons in leadership, teamwork and responsibility.

“Being team captain means making sure everyone is where they are supposed to be, that the bikes are in order and that the team moves together. It has taught me that leadership is not just about being in front; it is about making sure everyone gets to the destination,” Stanley added.

The riders also used their experience on the road to highlight the need for greater awareness and safety for cyclists.

“One of the biggest challenges was sharing the road with heavy trucks. There were moments when you could have a truck overtaking on either side, so you have to remain alert at all times. We need more cycling infrastructure and greater awareness among drivers and other road users that cyclists are also part of the road,” Stanley added.

He called for greater investment in cycling infrastructure and road safety awareness to protect cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

“We would urge the government to invest in more cycling infrastructure, including dedicated cycling lanes, and to educate drivers and other road users. We all share the road, and cyclists deserve to be respected and kept safe regardless of how big or small they are,” he added.

The Bikeathon was supported by partners including Vivo Energy Kenya, whose Shell service station network provided stopover points, refreshments, logistical support and encouragement to the riders throughout the journey.

Tara Muchina, Internal Communications and CSR Coordinator at Vivo Energy Kenya, said the company was proud to have supported the riders throughout their journey.

“For us, seeing the boys finally arrive in Mombasa is a big deal. They have demonstrated tremendous resilience and discipline throughout this journey, and we are incredibly proud to have been part of their journey. We hope they leave this experience not only as stronger cyclists, but as better and more disciplined young men,” she said.

Muchina added supporting young people and investing in the next generation remains an important part of Vivo Energy Kenya’s sustainability agenda.

“Empowering young people and investing in the next generation is very important to us. We believe that the young men behind me represent the future, and supporting initiatives like the Bikeathon gives us an opportunity to contribute to their development while supporting a cause that creates opportunities for other young people through education,” she added.

The challenge was also supported by St John Ambulance, which provided emergency medical and safety support to the riders throughout the journey. The challenge saw all 13 students and technical team complete the challenge with no incidents or accidents, despite the road hazards.

At Starehe Boys Centre, the Bikeathon is viewed as both a fundraising initiative and an extension of the school’s approach to developing well-rounded young people.

Evans Njoro, Deputy Director, Starehe Boys’ Centre, said the experience provided the students with lessons that extend well beyond the classroom.

“We hope they take away three things: the self-esteem and character that comes from taking on a major challenge, a sense of service and self-sacrifice, and the importance of team spirit. You are out there on the road together, not competing against one another, and everyone has a role to play,” he said.

The fundraising campaign remains open to members of the public, friends of Starehe and well-wishers, with the team encouraging continued contributions towards the Ksh 10 million target.

“Our target is Ksh 10 million and we are currently slightly above Ksh 1 million, but the fundraising journey is still open. We are asking friends, well-wishers, Kenyans and people around the world to continue contributing. Every contribution can help educate a child at Starehe,” said Hicho.

The successful arrival in Mombasa marks the completion of the 2026 Bikeathon, but the riders’ message remains one of resilience, purpose and giving back.

“Go for it. Don’t limit yourself. Look for what works for you, pursue it and give back. The sky is not the limit. Go as far as you want,” Hicho concluded.