Gor Mahia edge Migori Youth on penalties to win inaugural Green Legacy Cup

Gor Mahia survived a scare from newly promoted Migori Youth to claim the inaugural Green Legacy Cup on Sunday, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Nyayo National Stadium.

It was far from straightforward for the Kenyan champions. Migori Youth, playing their first competitive test against top-flight opposition since securing promotion, raced into a two-goal lead early on through new signings Dennis Oguta and Philemon Nyakwaka, catching Gor Mahia badly off guard.

Coach Charles Akonnor’s side had further reason for concern before kick-off, missing key men Samuel Kapen, Felix Oluoch, Patrick Essombe and captain Sylvester Owino to injury, and compounding their difficult start with a missed penalty from Shariff Musa.

In their absence, Akonnor turned to fresh faces, handing a debut to new arrival Potiphar Odhiambo and a first start to Ebenezer Ocran alongside Ugandan international Dennis Omedi, who joined the squad following the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

Gor Mahia responded in typical champions’ fashion, hauling themselves back level to force extra minutes of pressure without a breakthrough, sending the contest to penalties. Neither side flinched in the shootout until the very end, with Gor Mahia holding their nerve to edge it 4-3.

Beyond the result, Sunday’s contest carried a purpose bigger than the scoreline. The match was organised as a charity fixture, with proceeds directed toward food security, climate-smart agriculture and environmental conservation initiatives.

For Gor Mahia, the win offers useful momentum heading into a busy stretch of the calendar. The champions travel to Eldoret next Saturday to face Great Rift FC, before shifting focus to the FKF Super Cup against Tusker FC and a CAF Champions League qualifying tie against Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

For Migori Youth, despite the defeat, the performance will serve as an early marker of intent as they prepare for life in the top flight.