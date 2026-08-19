Man sentenced to 10yrs for attempted murder of Wajir police officer

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a 10-year prison sentence against Abdiqani Haji Ibrahim after he was convicted of attempting to murder a police officer attached to Wajir Police Station.

Wajir Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. Erick Malesi sentenced the convict after finding him guilty of attempted murder contrary to Section 220(a) of the Penal Code.

Prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP) Robert Nyoro told the court that on 16th June 2025, at Baraza Park in Wajir Township, Wajir County, Ibrahim unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Emmanuel Juma Khaemba, a police officer attached to Wajir Police Station. The accused attacked Khaemba with a Somali sword, stabbing him on the left shoulder as he was on his way to report for duty.

Following the attack, Ibrahim went into hiding before he was arrested on 22nd July 2025 by Wajir East Police officers led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS). A search conducted during the arrest led to the recovery of the weapon used in the attack.

Ibrahim was presented before the court on 23rd July 2025 and charged with attempted murder.

The matter proceeded to full trial, with the prosecution calling six witnesses to prove its case. Police Inspector Kennedy conducted an identification parade during which the complainant positively identified the accused.

Upon considering the evidence presented by the prosecution, the court convicted Ibrahim under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

During sentencing proceedings held on 17th and 18th August 2026, the court considered the gravity of the offence and the conduct of the complainant as aggravating factors before sentencing Ibrahim to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The convict was granted 14 days within which to appeal against both the conviction and sentence.