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NTSA deploys team to probe fatal Salama road accident

The investigation team will support police efforts to establish the circumstances that led to the early Saturday morning crash that left 17 people dead.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has dispatched a multi-disciplinary crash investigation team to Salama in Makueni County to establish the circumstances surrounding a fatal multi-vehicle crash that claimed 17 lives.

In a statement, NTSA said the team will investigate various aspects of the crash, including vehicle inspection and compliance to support National Police Service in determining what led to the accident.

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“In supporting the National Police Service, the Authority has dispatched a multi-disciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to establish the full circumstances leading to the crash, including vehicle inspection and compliance,” said NTSA.

The early Saturday morning crash along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway also left several people injured.

The injured were reportedly rushed to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for medical attention.

NTSA has identified the Mlima Kiu-Salama stretch as a road blackspot, saying recommendations have previously been made to address safety concerns along the corridor.

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The Authority has urged motorists using the highway to exercise caution, avoid dangerous overtaking and strictly observe lane discipline as investigations continue.

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