Subsidiaries power Equity Group H1 net profit to Ksh 45B

Equity Group has posted a profit after tax of Ksh 45.5 billion in six months of the year to June on stong performance by its regional subsidiaries.

The lender net profit rose by 32% from Ksh 34.6 billion recorded during the corresponding period last year backed by higher income which rose to Ksh 124.9 billion from Ksh 100.2 billion, a 25% increase.

Equity Tanzania delivered highes profit margin after net profit grew by 82% to Ksh 2 billion while Equity Bank Kenya recovered growth momentum to 32% increase in Profit After Tax to Ksh 25.7 billion.

“Equity’s half-year 2026 performance is the outcome of a multiyear transformation agenda focused on resilience, diversification, and technology enablement. The Group has repositioned its operating model, strengthened its regional presence, and invested heavily in digital and AI enabled capabilities to build an institution equipped for the future,” said Dr James Mwangi, Equity Group Chief Executive Officer.

The group’s Democratic Republic of Congo unit, Equity BCDC profits grew 30% to Ksh 11.8 billion as Equity Rwanda posted 12% profit rise to Ksh 2.9 billion.

According to the bank, regional subsidiaries now contribute 42% and 47% of it’s banking profitability and revenue respectively. The subsidiaries also account for 51% of deposits, 54% of loans and 52% of banking assets.

“Our H1 2026 performance reflects the success of our deliberate transformation into a diversified, regional, technology enabled financial services Group. We are building a future ready institution; scalable, secure, and impact led, anchored in digital capabilities, staff upskilling, and a culture of disciplined execution,” added Mwangi.

During the period under review, Equity Group says total assets grew by 20% to Ksh 2.16 trillion from Ksh1.80 trillion, backed by a 21% rise in customer deposits to Ksh 1.59 trillion and the loan book which expanded by 19% to Ksh 981 billion from Ksh 825 billion.