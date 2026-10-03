Remembering Baba: Candlelight vigils held nationwide to honour Raila Odinga

Kenyans across the country gathered in candlelight vigils on Friday evening to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In Nairobi, ODM officials and Governor Johnson Sakaja led hundreds of Kenyans in a candlelight vigil at Uhuru Park, as the country began a series of activities to honour the late opposition chief.

The vigil, held under the theme ‘Mwezi wa Baba’, brought together supporters who described Raila as a hero, mentor and a key figure in Kenya’s struggle for democracy.

In Eldoret, hundreds of ODM supporters took to the streets, disrupting traffic along major roads as they gathered to remember Raila.

The supporters described him as a man of the people who played a significant role in Kenya’s political transformation and urged the government to fulfil commitments made when the broad-based government was formed.

In Kakamega, residents held a remembrance procession from the ODM party headquarters in Lurambi through Kakamega Town before culminating in a candle-lighting ceremony at the Central Roundabout.

Led by ODM County Youth League Chairperson Ernest Keya and Executive Officer Owen Musoma, the event brought together residents from across the county’s 12 constituencies.

They recalled Raila’s role in the struggle for political freedoms and constitutional reforms that culminated in the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, while also celebrating his Pan-Africanism and contribution to democracy, social justice and national unity.

Similar candlelight vigils were held in Kisii, Nyamira, Narok, Turkana, Wajir, Garissa, Nakuru, Machakos and Elgeyo Marakwet, as Kenyans across the country remembered the former Prime Minister.

The candlelight events are part of a month-long programme of activities organised by the ODM party and the late leader’s family.

The programme will continue with a memorial rally in Kakamega on October 9, followed by family-led activities from October 10 to 15, culminating in a memorial service at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo.

ODM will then hold a memorial rally in Garissa on October 17, followed by engagements at the Coast on October 18 and 19, activities in Kajiado on October 21 and events in Turkana from October 23 to 25.

The programme will conclude with a final memorial rally in Nairobi on October 31.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving treatment in India.