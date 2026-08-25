Mandera receives new equipment to improve maternal, newborn care

The Rural Agency for Community Development and Assistance (RACIDA) has donated maternal and newborn health equipment to the County Government of Mandera to strengthen service delivery and improve the quality of care for mothers and newborns.

The equipment donated to Mandera County Referral Hospital includes electric obstetric delivery beds, baby bassinets, specialist digital weighing scales and baby measuring rods.

The equipment will support health facilities in improving the safety and quality of maternal and newborn care.

Speaking during the handover, RACIDA Mandera Coordinator Abdi Dagane said the donation demonstrated the organisation’s commitment to supporting public health services in the county.

The handover is part of RACIDA’s health and nutrition programmes in Mandera, implemented in partnership with the County Government and development partners.

The organisation is marking 20 years of service and partnership with the county in supporting health and other community development programmes.