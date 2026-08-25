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Police arrest suspect linked to robberies in Garissa

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read
He is expected to be taken to court once the investigations are complete.

A suspect linked to a series of violent robberies in Garissa Township has been arrested. 

The suspect was arrested on Monday in Garissa County after officers acting on information gathered during investigations traced his whereabouts.

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Police had been following leads and gathering intelligence as they sought to identify people believed to be involved in recent robbery incidents in the area.

The National Police Service said the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue. He is expected to be taken to court once the investigations are complete.

The arrest comes as police step up efforts to curb robberies and other criminal activities in Garissa Township.

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