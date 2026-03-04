Manufacturers urged to adopt global packaging standards to be competitive 

Manufacturers and packaging industry players across East Africa have been urged to adopt world-class packaging systems and innovations to strengthen the region’s global competitiveness.

Speaking during the 10th Edition of the Propak East Africa Expo, Matthew Kipchumba a director at the State Department of Trade said adopting modern packaging standards is essential for strengthening Kenya’s export competitiveness and consumer confidence.

“By embedding world-class packaging systems into our national trade strategies, Kenya and the East African region secure not only compliance, but dignity for our producers, confidence for our consumers, and a future where every product can stand tall on any global shelf,” he said.

The call comes at a time when East Africa’s packaging sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by expanding FMCG markets, urbanisation, and increased regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

On her part, Angela Kinyua, Managing Director of Montgomery Group East Africa, said the milestone edition reflects both the industry’s growth and the importance of partnerships in driving its future development.

“As we celebrate a decade of progress, we look forward to another decade and beyond of strategic partnership with manufacturing and packaging companies across Africa, continuing to strengthen the voice and global standing of the East African packaging sector,” she said.

Industry leaders at the event noted that stronger collaboration between regulators, manufacturers, and technology providers will be critical in supporting innovation while addressing sustainability and regulatory requirements.

Joseph Nyongesa, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Packaging Professionals Kenya, said the industry has made significant progress over the past decade but must continue aligning with global best practices.

“The progress we’ve seen over the past decade is proof that collaboration and adherence to global best practices transform the industry. Our focus remains on creating packaging systems that elevate our enterprises, protect the environment, and secure long-term trade competitiveness,” he said.

Now in its 10th year, Propak East Africa Expo has grown into the region’s leading platform for packaging and processing innovation, connecting regional manufacturers with global technology providers and solution partners.

This year’s exhibition features a wide range of new technologies and solutions aimed at improving packaging sustainability, production efficiency, and product safety across sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods.