High Court Advocate Kithi takes over SASDF Chairmanship from AK Boss

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

High Court Advocate George Kithi has taken over the chairmanship of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF) on a three-year term.

Kithi is  taking over from the Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, who has been in charge of the  fund  since 2019.

The formal handover ceremony was held on Wednesday at Talanta Plaza, Nairobi, marking a new chapter in the stewardship of one of the country’s most critical funding instruments for sports and creative talent development.

Sports, CS  Salim Mvurya, alongside government officials, board members, and stakeholders from the sports and creative sectors witnessed the handover ceremony.

Speaking during the ceremony, Cabinet Secretary Mvurya commended Lt. Gen.(Rtd) Tuwei for his exemplary leadership and dedication during his tenure, noting that his stewardship helped transform the Fund into a stronger and more responsive institution to support Kenyan talent.

“I want to thank you for your service to the country. Under your tenure, our sportsmen and women were accorded dignity as the Government undertook the decisive step in securitising the Fund. This reform has ensured that federations receive better and timely disbursements, enabling athletes to prepare adequately and represent the nation with pride,”stated the CS.

Kithi was appointed the chairman of  the SASDF  board on 6th of last month  by President William Ruto.

The board is mandated to manage resources allocated for sports and cultural initiatives to boost talent and develop the nation.

