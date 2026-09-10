FootballSports

Shock as lack of stadia force ‘African Champions’ Senegal to play AFCON qualifiers in exile

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read
Senegal walked off the pitch during their AFCON 2025 final against Morocco in January 2026.PIC:FILE

In a shocking move, the Senegalese Football Federation shifted the national team’s AFCON 2027 home qualifying match to Mozambique.

According to the FSF statement, it has asked Mozambique to host their Group J opening match on the 25th of this month, a fixture initially pencilled for Dakar.

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The federation says it has no venue following the closure of the Léopold Sedar Senghor for renovation while their 2nd home venue, the Abdoulaye Waye stadium, will be used for the Youth Olympics.

In the whole scenario, the FSF was caught asleep as it only realised the state of their home venues two weeks before the match.

The federation has notified CAF of the same,a move that gives Mozambique an upper hand as they will host the Teranga Lions twice in Maputo in their Group J qualifiers.

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