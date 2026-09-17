Music

Rapper Kevin Ish set to release new album on Friday

“This album represents every part of the journey, the wins, the losses and the lessons in between." - Kevin

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Rwandan rapper Ish Kevin is set to release his highly anticipated album, ‘Trappish III: Win Some, Lose Some,’ on September 18 2026.

According to the song’s description, “The album offers an honest snapshot of Ish Kevin’s journey, exploring the wins, losses, pressure, ambition, relationships, lifestyle and lessons that come with pursuing a bigger life.”

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Announcing the release of the song UMG East Africa said in a statement that the album incorporated a “range of sounds.”

“Musically, the project moves across a wide range of sounds and experiences. The socially conscious “Abajeune” introduces the album’s message-driven side, while tracks such as “Aura,” “Loved & Hated” and “Chat Chat” explore confidence, growth, criticism and resilience.

“High-energy records including “Question” bring a youthful, party-ready sound, while “Twaje” blends Rwandan traditional influences with broader East African sounds. Songs such as “Ndabaga,” “Body,” “Best Friend,” “Money” and “Back 2 Back” explore love, freedom, ambition, financial success and the realities of a fast-moving lifestyle.”

Speaking about the album, the rapper said the album was about the journey.

Juanita Tunu debuts “Body Tea” visualiser
Eunice Lema releases new album ‘Wambumya Vaasa’
Karyn White, Kirk Whalum land in Kenya ahead of ‘One Night Only’ event with Bien
Auditions for Mashujaa Day performers in Kitui conclude ahead of celebrations

“This album represents every part of the journey, the wins, the losses and the lessons in between. Trappish is bigger than one sound. It is about continuing to move forward, no matter what the journey brings,” said Ish Kevin.

Christina Shusho, Rayvanny release music in honour of Raila
‘Dai Dai’ continues to top music charts despite end of World Cup
Motown legend Smokey Robinson sued for sexual assault
Chris Brown must pay housekeeper 13M dollars, jury rules
Sub-Sahara music revenue up 23pc to $110M
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Call Me Queen’ to premiere at NBO Film Festival in October
Next Article US Fed hikes rates for first time since 2023
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Government enlists chiefs to collect real-time data for national planning
County News
Abducted South African journalist found dead with gunshot wounds
International News
EU announces plan to restrict social media access for under-15s
International News
Marsabit, Turkana receive Ksh1.34B funding for drought resilience
Local News

You May also Like

Entertainment

French Montana, Davido to headline CAF concert before kick off

EntertainmentMusic

Watendawili release new EP ‘Hekaya’

EntertainmentMusic

Camp Mulla to reunite at Kulture Experience this weekend

Entertainment

Report: R&B dominates Kenyan airwaves

Show More