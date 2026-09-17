Rapper Kevin Ish set to release new album on Friday

Rwandan rapper Ish Kevin is set to release his highly anticipated album, ‘Trappish III: Win Some, Lose Some,’ on September 18 2026.

According to the song’s description, “The album offers an honest snapshot of Ish Kevin’s journey, exploring the wins, losses, pressure, ambition, relationships, lifestyle and lessons that come with pursuing a bigger life.”

Announcing the release of the song UMG East Africa said in a statement that the album incorporated a “range of sounds.”

“Musically, the project moves across a wide range of sounds and experiences. The socially conscious “Abajeune” introduces the album’s message-driven side, while tracks such as “Aura,” “Loved & Hated” and “Chat Chat” explore confidence, growth, criticism and resilience.

“High-energy records including “Question” bring a youthful, party-ready sound, while “Twaje” blends Rwandan traditional influences with broader East African sounds. Songs such as “Ndabaga,” “Body,” “Best Friend,” “Money” and “Back 2 Back” explore love, freedom, ambition, financial success and the realities of a fast-moving lifestyle.”

Speaking about the album, the rapper said the album was about the journey.

“This album represents every part of the journey, the wins, the losses and the lessons in between. Trappish is bigger than one sound. It is about continuing to move forward, no matter what the journey brings,” said Ish Kevin.