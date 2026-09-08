Mechanics count losses as fire razes garage along Ole Dume Road

Several vehicles were destroyed after a fire broke out at a garage along Ole Dume Road in Kilimani, Nairobi, on Monday night.

The fire, which was reported through a distress call, took more than four hours to contain, with firefighters facing a difficult task due to the presence of petrol and other flammable materials at the facility.

The Nairobi County Disaster Management Centre responded to the incident, with senior county officials visiting the scene to coordinate the emergency response with disaster management officers, mechanics and residents.

Mechanics and vehicle owners were left counting losses after the blaze damaged most of the vehicles at the garage.

The garage employs more than 200 mechanics, with the total value of the losses yet to be established.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.