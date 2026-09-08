Foreign traders given 90 days to regularise immigration status, businesses

The government has given foreign traders 90 days to regularise their immigration status and business operations before strict enforcement of the law begins.

The announcement comes after hundreds of Burundian nationals flocked to their embassy in Nairobi on Monday seeking travel documents following President William Ruto’s directive targeting foreign nationals operating small-scale businesses.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the 90-day window will allow affected foreign nationals to comply with immigration, work-permit, business registration and licensing requirements.

“Every person conducting business in Kenya is required to comply with applicable immigration, work-permit, registration and licensing requirements. Over the next 90 days, the Government will conduct an orderly regularisation exercise to facilitate compliance,” said Mohamed.

The directive follows concerns raised by Kenyan traders during an engagement with President Ruto last week over the increasing participation of foreign nationals in small-scale businesses and informal trade.

Mohamed revealed that the President has directed that the Local Content Bill, 2025, currently before Parliament, be expanded to establish a clear framework for participation in small-scale trade and enterprise.

The framework will identify categories of economic activity that may be reserved for Kenyan citizens while providing legal protection for foreign nationals who are lawfully resident, employed, investing or conducting business in the country.

However, the measures will not amount to a blanket exclusion of foreign nationals, stressing that Kenya remains open to lawful foreign investment, employment and enterprise.

“Kenya will protect economic opportunities for its citizens, especially within the micro and small-enterprise sector, while remaining open to lawful foreign investment, enterprise and employment,” Mohamed said.

At the end of the 90-day period, the government will strictly enforce immigration, work-permit, registration and licensing requirements, with Mohamed stressing that enforcement will be carried out through authorised State agencies and due process.

“No individual or group has the authority to harass, intimidate, threaten or interfere with foreign nationals or their businesses,” Mohamed stated.

He explained that the measures will not affect Kenya’s commitment to regional integration, including the free movement of people, labour, services and capital within the East African Community.

Mohamed said legitimate concerns over economic opportunities cannot justify discrimination or lawlessness, adding that Kenya will continue to safeguard the rights of all persons lawfully within its borders.