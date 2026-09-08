Local News

Ruto assents to four laws on public finance, aviation, population

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has assented to four Bills seeking to strengthen public finance management, streamline the administration of air passenger charges, establish a statutory framework for population planning and modernise Kenya’s trust law.

Ruto signed the legislation at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The Public Finance Management Amendment Bill, 2025, introduces changes aimed at strengthening accountability and oversight in the management of public resources.

Among the changes are provisions intended to ensure public entities act on recommendations arising from reports by the Auditor-General and Controller of Budget.

The amendments also seek to improve the management and tracking of additional allocations to county governments, including funds provided through intergovernmental agreements.

The Air Passenger Service Charge Amendment Bill seeks to streamline the allocation and administration of revenue collected from air passengers.

Presidential aspirant Onyango Oloo seeks Mt. Kenya support
State House defends launch of development projects
Kenya committed to ramping up health manufacturing
Ruto: I have no intention to take over any county govt’ function

The law provides for the sharing of proceeds among key institutions, including the Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Meteorological Service Authority and Tourism Fund. The changes are intended to support aviation safety, weather services, tourism promotion and the wider aviation sector.

The Kenya National Council for Population and Development Bill establishes the Council as a statutory body, replacing its previous basis under an Executive Order.

The Council will coordinate population policies and programmes, support evidence-based population planning and advise the Government on population growth, demographic trends and their implications for national development.

The Trust Administration Bill, meanwhile, introduces a single legal framework for the creation and administration of trusts in Kenya.

The law repeals the Trustees Act and the Trustees (Perpetual Succession) Act, consolidating provisions governing trusts into one statute to address duplication and inconsistencies in the existing framework and provide clearer rules for trustees and beneficiaries.

Kenya calls for Ksh 167 trillion for Climate Fund at COP29
World Elephant Day: Kenya’s population increases to over 36,000
Ruto: State has streamlined operations in the Education sector
All set for Meru Governor Swearing-in Ceremony on Monday
Ruto Nyanza tour highlights significant development progress
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police arrest suspect, recover 44 sachets of bhang in Isiolo
Next Article Foreign traders given 90 days to regularise immigration status, businesses
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Two more suspects charged in alleged Ksh1.5B PROFIT programme fraud
County News
Mechanics count losses as fire razes garage along Ole Dume Road
County News
Kenya calls for global unity in drug war as HONLEA convenes in Vienna
International News Local News
Foreign traders given 90 days to regularise immigration status, businesses
Local News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi seeks more scholarships for Kenyan students in Agriculture

Local News

The 23-member committee in charge of Kindiki’s swearing in

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya launches “one tourist, one tree” initiative to boost conservation efforts

Local NewsNEWS

First lady, MCSK outline plans for music sector revamp

Show More