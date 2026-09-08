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Two more suspects charged in alleged Ksh1.5B PROFIT programme fraud

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Two more suspects in connection with the alleged Ksh1.5 billion fraud involving the Programme for Rural Outreach of Financial Innovations and Technologies (PROFIT) have been arraigned in court.

Paul Mukasiali Shilaho, a sole proprietor of Shilal Supplies and Kemula Agencies, and Billy Otieno Obango, a Project Accountant at PROFIT, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi.

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Shilaho faced six counts of fraud, while Obango faced 45 counts. The two suspects denied all the charges.

The prosecution did not oppose their release on bail or bond but asked the court to consider the nature and seriousness of the alleged offences when setting the bail terms.

Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi granted Shilaho a bond of Ksh5 million with a surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Ksh1.5 million while Obango was granted a bond of Ksh15 million with a surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Ksh4 million.

The case will be mentioned on 3rd November 2026, for pre-trial directions.

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The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has so far charged 15 suspects in connection with the alleged loss of Ksh1.5 billion under the PROFIT programme

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