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Kenya calls for global unity in drug war as HONLEA convenes in Vienna

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Kenya has called for stronger international cooperation to tackle the growing global drug problem, including the rising threat of synthetic drugs.

Speaking at the 33rd Meeting of Heads of National Law Enforcement Agencies (HONLEA) in Vienna, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Edwin Afande, said combating narcotics remains a common and shared responsibility of all UN member states.

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Afande, who is also Chair of the Africa Group, expressed concern over disparities in access to controlled substances for medical purposes and the growing threat posed by synthetic drugs.

He noted that drug trafficking is increasingly linked to corruption, illicit financial flows and terrorism, requiring stronger regional and international cooperation.

Afande also called on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to support member states in preventing, detecting and responding to substandard and falsified medical products, which he said pose a serious threat to public health and socio-economic development in Africa.

He urged the international community to remove barriers to equitable access to controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes, particularly for pain relief and palliative care.

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Kenya’s national statement was delivered by Principal Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and Head of the Kenyan delegation, Beverly Opwora.

Opwora outlined Kenya’s legal and policy framework for addressing drug abuse, including the National Policy for the Prevention, Management and Control of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse, which prioritises security, public health and comprehensive care.

She said the expanding range of drugs, misuse of precursor chemicals and the shift from plant-based narcotics to synthetic substances have complicated efforts to combat drug abuse.

“The scourge of synthetic drugs is a game changer,” Afande said, noting that the substances have challenged traditional approaches to drug control.

Opwora also pointed to the growing trend of combining different substances, which she said has further complicated enforcement and public health responses.

She called for a shift in approach to tackling the drug problem, including stronger capacity and expertise, improved monitoring and communication platforms, modern forensic capabilities and better data collection.

Opwora further stressed the need for stronger health responses to support people affected by drug abuse and address adverse consequences, including overdoses.

Both leaders reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to a balanced approach that upholds the rule of law while addressing drug abuse as a health and social issue.

Afande said African countries also require adequate and sustainable support from developed nations through financing, technology transfer and capacity building tailored to their needs.

Opwora expressed hope that the international community will have achieved significant progress by the time it reviews its commitments in 2029, ensuring that no person affected by the global drug problem is left behind.

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