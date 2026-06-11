Medical Services PS Oluga leads County Health Chiefs in tackling UHC bottlenecks

County Chief Officers of Health from all 47 counties have convened in Kisumu for a high-level meeting aimed at reviewing the progress of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reforms and identifying practical solutions to challenges slowing healthcare delivery across the country.

The two-day forum, jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors, brings together county health leaders, national government officials, healthcare agencies and development partners to assess the implementation of key reforms and agree on priority actions to improve access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

The meeting, led by Medical Services PS Dr Ouma Oluga and top directors in Ministry of Health comes at a critical time as counties continue to grapple with delays in reimbursements under the Social Health Authority (SHA), integration of digital health systems, shortages of essential medicines and blood products, and the operationalisation of emergency healthcare services.

Participants are reviewing the performance of the Social Health Authority (SHA) and exploring ways to ensure predictable reimbursement of claims to health facilities, a move expected to strengthen service delivery and ease financial pressure on counties. Discussions are also focusing on accelerating facility empanelment, improving accountability mechanisms and enhancing coordination between national and county governments.

Together with partners such as Terumo, participants will also have an opportunity to be taken through progress made in blood collection, processing and storage systems and the strategies to ensure uninterrupted access to blood products for patients requiring chronic transfusion therapy.

Health chiefs are further examining the status of digitisation of healthcare systems, including integration of county and national health platforms, as the government pushes for a more efficient and data-driven healthcare system.

The forum is also assessing the availability and distribution of essential medicines and medical commodities, with counties seeking solutions to supply chain disruptions and stock-outs that have affected service delivery in some regions.

Beyond financing and commodities, the meeting is placing special attention on strengthening emergency and referral services, blood transfusion systems, cancer treatment centres and the sustainability of Facility Improvement Funds.

In line with preparations for World Sickle Cell Day later this month, county officials are also reviewing progress in the prevention, diagnosis and management of sickle cell disease, particularly in high-burden counties.

The deliberations are expected to culminate in a roadmap outlining agreed reforms, timelines and responsibilities aimed at accelerating UHC implementation and improving health outcomes for millions of Kenyans.