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Three arrested in Ksh22.4M Sacco heist

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Detectives from Imenti North have arrested three individuals implicated in a fraud scheme that allegedly siphoned more than Ksh22.4 million from a savings and credit cooperative society (SACCO).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), investigations uncovered a sophisticated fraud network in which suspects manipulated the SACCO’s computerised financial systems to illegally access and transfer funds.

At the center of the scheme is Allan Karani, the SACCO’s ICT Assistant Officer, who is alleged to have masterminded the operation.

Further investigations revealed that accounts associated with Tony Mwenda, Sharon Kendi, Brivin Dentel, and Mawingu Plus Ltd were used to receive and withdraw the stolen funds.

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The first breakthrough in the case came on June 4, 2026, when Tony Mwenda was arrested. Authorities subsequently obtained custodial orders to facilitate further investigations.

On June 10, 2026, detectives conducted a coordinated operation that led to the arrest of Allan Karani, Betty Kanana, and Sharon Kendi.

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During the operation, officers recovered several mobile phones and a company laptop, which have been seized for forensic analysis as investigators seek to establish the full extent of the fraud.

“What was supposed to be a haven for savings has turned into a nightmare for many, with evidence indicating that a conspiracy involving multiple suspects was at play, utilising the SACCO’s electronic systems to orchestrate their fraud,” the DCI said in a statement.

The three suspects remain in police custody and are awaiting arraignment.

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