Mutoriah to provide live music experience at Nairobi Litfest

Kenyan musician Mutoriah is set to bring a live musical experience to this year’s Nairobi Litfest with a special performance scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at the Eastlands Library from 6 pm to 7 pm.

The performance forms part of the 2026 Nairobi Litfest programme, which blends literature and music as well as cultural conversations across several public library spaces in Nairobi.

Mutoriah, known for major hits like “Beta”, is a multi-instrumentalist skilled at playing piano, acoustic guitar, and the bass guitar. He has also worked with Kenyan acts such as Sauti Sol, Wanavokali and Bensoul. He was also a guest producer at Coke Studio Africa in 2019.

The Eastlands Library event is expected to attract festivalgoers looking for a mix of literature and live entertainment, reflecting Litfest’s broader mission of creating multidisciplinary artistic spaces.

READ MORE ABOUT LITFEST AND WHAT TO EXPECT

The Nairobi Litfest, co-presented by Book Bunk and the Hay Festival Global, will run from May 8 to 10 across venues including McMillan Memorial Library, Kaloleni Library and Eastlands Library.

The festival’s programme this year includes panel discussions, workshops, readings, children’s activities and live performances featuring creatives from Kenya and beyond.