EntertainmentMusic

Mutoriah to provide live music experience at Nairobi Litfest

The performance forms part of the 2026 Nairobi Litfest programme, which blends literature and music as well as cultural conversations across several public library spaces in Nairobi.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
1 Min Read

Kenyan musician Mutoriah is set to bring a live musical experience to this year’s Nairobi Litfest with a special performance scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at the Eastlands Library from 6 pm to 7 pm.

The performance forms part of the 2026 Nairobi Litfest programme, which blends literature and music as well as cultural conversations across several public library spaces in Nairobi.

Mutoriah, known for major hits like “Beta”, is a multi-instrumentalist skilled at playing piano, acoustic guitar, and the bass guitar. He has also worked with Kenyan acts such as Sauti Sol, Wanavokali and Bensoul. He was also a guest producer at Coke Studio Africa in 2019.

The Eastlands Library event is expected to attract festivalgoers looking for a mix of literature and live entertainment, reflecting Litfest’s broader mission of creating multidisciplinary artistic spaces.

READ MORE ABOUT LITFEST AND WHAT TO EXPECT

Erykah Badu celebrated as fashion icon at CFDA Awards
Actress cut from “Scream “ movie over pro-Palestinian posts
Kenyan documentaries to shine at South African International Festival
Adidas ends ‘fight’ with Kanye West over antisemitism

The Nairobi Litfest, co-presented by Book Bunk and the Hay Festival Global, will run from May 8 to 10 across venues including McMillan Memorial Library, Kaloleni Library and Eastlands Library.

The festival’s programme this year includes panel discussions, workshops, readings, children’s activities and live performances featuring creatives from Kenya and beyond.

Tequila brand hosts Kalasha afterparty soiree
Ayox releases 7-track album ‘Last Son Of A Widow’
Lizzo says she’s quitting music
Author trial: Salman Rushdie says he thought he was dying after stabbing
Aicy Stevens: From Instagram skits to lead role in Jiji
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Former DP Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case resumes Thursday
Next Article French National Assembly passes cultural property restitution bill
- Advertisement -
Latest News
All systems go as ARC Pearl Of Africa Uganda Rally roars to life
Rally Sports
Liverpool reduce planned rise in ticket prices
Football Sports
Public servants urged to serve citizens diligently
County News NEWS
Waiguru disburses Ksh.129.5M bursaries to 48,000 students in Kirinyaga
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

Kenyan contemporary artist releases “Yule”

Entertainment

NBO Lifest brings together writers from across Africa, diaspora

Entertainment

Tyla makes history with “Water” hitting 1B streams

Public FiguresTheatre

Itumbi counters claims of drama festival political gagging

Show More