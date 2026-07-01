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Mudavadi urges global cooperation to contain Ebola

Prime CS says no country can tackle cross-border health emergencies alone, as Kenya intensifies surveillance and screening measures.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi speaking in Nairobi during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of United States independence. Photo/OCPS

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has urged stronger international cooperation to combat the ongoing Ebola outbreak, cautioning that pandemics cannot be effectively contained through unilateral action.

Speaking in Nairobi during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of United States independence, Mudavadi emphasised that global health emergencies demand coordinated responses, with countries working together to strengthen preparedness, surveillance, and disease control.

“Pandemics like Ebola transcend borders and cannot be effectively contained by any state acting alone,” Mudavadi stated.

He called upon the international community to embrace collaboration over isolation, asserting that collective action remains the most effective way to address emerging health threats.

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“We must embrace collective action over isolationism and narrow nationalism,” he said, commending development partners for their support of Kenya’s response through ongoing health cooperation initiatives.

Mudavadi highlighted that the Ebola outbreak has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization and a continental public health emergency by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. This, he noted, underscores the seriousness of the disease and the need for sustained vigilance.

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He expressed Kenya’s solidarity with countries affected by the outbreak and conveyed condolences to families who have lost loved ones.

“Kenya stands in solidarity with the countries affected by the Ebola outbreak and extends its deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones,” he affirmed.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to preventing the virus from entering the country, stating that authorities have significantly strengthened surveillance and screening at points of entry since the outbreak was declared.

According to Mudavadi, Kenya has screened at least 168,762 travellers as part of enhanced surveillance measures and has not recorded any confirmed Ebola cases.

“Since the outbreak was declared, Kenya has cumulatively screened at least 168,762 individuals, and so far, no case of Ebola has been recorded,” he confirmed.

He added that the government would continue implementing preventive measures, including maintaining quarantine facilities and strengthening surveillance systems for as long as necessary to protect public health.

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