AthleticsSports

Jacob Kiplimo to headline Lisbon Half Marathon

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

Jacob Kiplimo is set to lead a cast of athletes who are set to feature in this year’s edition of Lisbon Half Marathon scheduled March 28th in Lisbon,Portugal.

The 25-year-old Ugandan who  leads the men’s elite field comes into the race as the course record holder—with a time of 57:31 that stood as the world record from November 2021 to December 2024.

Widely regarded by analysts as the world’s strongest long-distance runner today, Kiplimo clocked a blistering 56:42 at the Barcelona Half Marathon last year.

Months later, he made a stellar marathon debut, recording 2:03:37 at the  London Marathon. He further improved that mark in October, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2:02:23.

NBK boosts  Special Olympics World Winter Games bound floorball team
Kasarani Stadium to be ready for use by 1st December 2024 says CS Murkomen
Serem bags first Kenyan silver in All African Games
Nairobi City Marathon targets 18,000 participants

Already in 2026, Kiplimo has once again demonstrated his dominance by convincingly reclaiming the World Cross Country title, confirming the elite form he now brings to the streets of Lisbon.

Yanga to face Mazembe in CAF Champions League group stage
Haaland scores five as City thrash Luton 6-2 in FA Cup
Sensational Cherotich revenges over Yavi in Doha
KBC Channel 1 TV to host the 2024 CHAN trophy on Monday
Timothy Kibett and Ruth Gitonga win Mt. Longonot Trail challenge
Share This Article
Previous Article Absa bank awards Kibugu Ksh 2 million for brilliant performance at MKO
Next Article Rabat Public Prosecutor’s office denies claims of delay in the Senegalese football fans’ case
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya secures Ksh 65.7B from AfDB
Business Local Business
Rabat Public Prosecutor’s office denies claims of delay in the Senegalese football fans’ case
AFCON 2025 Football
Absa bank awards Kibugu Ksh 2 million for brilliant performance at MKO
Golf Sports
Concerns over Spain’s capacity to host 2030 FIFA World Cup final
Football Sports

You May also Like

FootballSports

Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa book FIFA U20 World Cup spots

AthleticsSports

Commonwealth Youth Games set to delight in  Trinidad and Tobago

RallySports

WRC Safari Rally: Tundo and Azeli raring to go

FootballSports

Posta Rangers beat Naivas, inching closer to regaining their FKF PL status

Show More