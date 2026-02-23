Jacob Kiplimo to headline Lisbon Half Marathon

Jacob Kiplimo is set to lead a cast of athletes who are set to feature in this year’s edition of Lisbon Half Marathon scheduled March 28th in Lisbon,Portugal.

The 25-year-old Ugandan who leads the men’s elite field comes into the race as the course record holder—with a time of 57:31 that stood as the world record from November 2021 to December 2024.

Widely regarded by analysts as the world’s strongest long-distance runner today, Kiplimo clocked a blistering 56:42 at the Barcelona Half Marathon last year.

Months later, he made a stellar marathon debut, recording 2:03:37 at the London Marathon. He further improved that mark in October, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2:02:23.

Already in 2026, Kiplimo has once again demonstrated his dominance by convincingly reclaiming the World Cross Country title, confirming the elite form he now brings to the streets of Lisbon.