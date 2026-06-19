Switzerland  engage second half gear to breeze past Bosnia and Herzegovina at SoFi Stadium

Switzerland scored late goals after the 74th minute to seal a dramatic, late win 4-1 over Bosnia-Herzegovina and go top of Group B in a thriller of attacking prowess at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

What was a tightly contested, uneventful match for over 70 minutes set a blaze into life when 20-year-old Johan Manzambi crashed in a volley just 166 seconds after his introduction, instantly changing the momentum of the encounter. The young Freiburg midfielder’s impact was extraordinary.

Tarik Muharemovic was then shown a straight red for catching Breel Embolo on the heel as the last man, leaving Bosnia-Herzegovina defending with ten players. This proved decisive as the game was swung by the Swiss substitutes, with fellow substitute Ruben Vargas getting on the scoresheet.

Manzambi was on target again before Granit Xhaka confirmed a big win by rolling in a penalty. Switzerland is now placed second in the group tied with co-hosts Canada with 4 points while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar are placed third and fourth respectively with a point a piece.

Switzerland will face Canada in their final group B match on June 24th while Bosnia will be up against Qatar.