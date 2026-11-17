Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited’s incoming Country Manager Joseph Kombo has affirmed the company’s commitment to working with the Kenyan government to resolve operational issues and strengthen relations.

The pledge was made during a meeting with Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Kombo, who assumes leadership of the company, expressed Tata Chemicals Magadi’s full cooperation in addressing outstanding matters amicably and maintaining a cordial working relationship with the Ministry of Mining.

Discussions focused on operational concerns, aligning with directives from President William Ruto.

PS Kimtai welcomed Kombo’s appointment and reiterated the government’s dedication to collaborating with the company to maximize Kenya’s mining potential while protecting national interests.

He also extended his best wishes to Kombo as he succeeds the outgoing Managing Director and CEO, Swaminathan Nagarajan.

The engagement, according to the State Department of Mining highlights the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration with mining investors, resolve operational challenges, and ensure the meaningful contribution of mineral resources to national development.

Tata Chemicals Magadi is among Kenya’s established mining sector players, with operations in Magadi, Kajiado County.

Also present at the meeting were James Siele, TCML Head of Supply Chain Operations; Karen Wanjohi, TCML Legal Officer; and Patricia Mabil, Principal State Counsel at the State Department for Mining.