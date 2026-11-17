Family Bank Group profit after tax for nine months period to September this year has increased by 68% to Ksh 6 billion from Ksh 6 billion.

The lender attributes the improved performance to higher interest-earnings and improved income generation, supported by a strengthened balance sheet.

“These results reflect the strength and clarity of our strategy as well as the confidence our customers continue to place in us. Following our successful listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, we entered an important new chapter in the Bank’s growth journey, underpinned by a stronger commitment to transparency, accountability and long-term value creation for our shareholders,” said Nancy Njau, Family Bank Chief Executive Officer.

The bank total operating income increased by 26% to Ksh 18.6 billion up from Ksh 14.7 billion reported in same period in year 2025.

Income was majorly driven by a 37% surge in net interest income which grew to Ksh 3.6 billion.

“As we continue investing in our people, technology and distribution network, our focus remains on delivering innovative financial solutions and exceptional service across the Retail, MSME and Commercial segments, while building a resilient and sustainable Bank,” added Njau.

Customer deposits grew by 24% to Ksh 182.3 billion from Ksh 146.8 billion as total liabilities hit Ksh 211 billion.

The bank closed the quarter with total assets amounting to Ksh 247.5 billion after a 22% increase driven by 14% increase in the customer net loan book to Ksh 118.2 billion.