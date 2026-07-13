Ruto defends State House upgrade, says it is Kenya’s official address

President William Ruto has defended the renovation of State House Nairobi and the ongoing upgrading of State Lodges across the country.

The Head of State says that the works are essential for preserving national institutions and form an integral part of the government’s broader development agenda.

Speaking at State House during a reception for Migori Youth FC, in Statehouse, Nairobi, the President dismissed criticism surrounding the renovations, insisting the official residence belongs to the people of Kenya and must be maintained for future generations.

“This is not my building. It is not my house. It is not my office. This is the address of the Republic of Kenya, and it is here for posterity,” Ruto affirmed.

The President disclosed that several sections of State House were in poor condition upon his assumption of office, with ageing infrastructure necessitating extensive repairs and modernisation.

“This State House, hapa kulikuwa na nyumba mzee mzee, and the toilets were not working. Nikabomoa, nikajenga. Nyumba ingine pale roof ilikuwa imeharibika na kunyesha ndani. Sasa nimenyorosha, nimetengeneza,” he said.

Ruto argued that Kenya should not hesitate to improve public buildings that were constructed over six decades ago.

“Statehouse, ni nyumba ilijengwa na wazungu 60 years ago. They built almost 60 percent of this building. You want to tell us 60 years later we have no ideas on how to make it better? Kwani sisi ni mafala kiasi gani? he posed.

The Head of State maintained that the renovations should be viewed within the context of the government’s wider investment in infrastructure and public services, rather than as isolated projects.

“We are not just improving State House. We are improving the country,” he stated.

Responding to criticism regarding the construction of a new State Lodge in Meru, the President urged that the project be weighed against the government’s significantly larger development investments in the county.

He noted that while the State Lodge will cost about Ksh80 million, the government is implementing development projects worth nearly Ksh40 billion in the region, including affordable housing, markets, roads and bridges.

“People ask whether an Ksh80 million State Lodge is a priority. Yet we have close to Ksh40 billion worth of development projects in Meru. We must get our priorities right because both are important if we are to move the country forward,” he explained.

Ruto stated that the government’s development agenda is guided by deliberate planning and long-term national priorities. He expressed confidence that sustained investments in infrastructure and public institutions would accelerate Kenya’s journey towards becoming a developed economy.

“If we continue at the pace we are going, Kenya will become a first-world country in our lifetime,” the President said.