Efforts to tackle the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have intensified following the launch of an online petition pushing for measures to curb the consumption of unhealthy foods.

Kenyans have been urged to sign the petition, which calls on the government to introduce mandatory warning labels on packaged food products high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats.

The Food Policy Coalition says the proposed front-of-pack warning labels will help consumers identify products containing excessive levels of nutrients associated with health risks, enabling them to make informed choices when shopping.

Food Policy Coordinator, NCD Alliance Kenya, Anne Swake says unhealthy diets remain a major risk factor for NCDs, including diabetes and hypertension.

She notes that 32 per cent of adults and 8 per cent of children in Kenya are overweight or obese.

“We are not telling people not to eat; we are telling them to know what is in their food so that they make informed choices,” Swake says.

International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA) CEO, Celline Awour, says the second phase of the campaign is shifting from public awareness to pushing for concrete policy action, with draft regulations on front-of-pack labelling already in place.

“The first phase generated public interest and attracted the attention of policymakers, helping place food labelling on the national health agenda. The coalition now wants Kenyans to add their voices to the call for the government to finalise and adopt the regulations, says Awour.’’

Fabian Oriri, a policy analyst at the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC), says Children are among the groups most vulnerable to the marketing of unhealthy food products, with campaigners warning that advertising and product visibility around schools could influence their food preferences from an early age.

He said research conducted in Nairobi, Mombasa and Garissa found widespread marketing of unhealthy food products around school environments, raising concerns about children’s exposure to such advertising.

In a study conducted at urban and rural retailers in Kenya, ultra-processed food products accounted for t 60% of all advertised food products and constituted 40% of available food items in modern retail outlets.

The proposed labels will carry messages

Kenya already has a Nutrition Profile Model developed through a multisectoral process led by the Ministry of Health, establishing thresholds for nutrients of concern, including sugar, salt and unhealthy fats.

The proposed regulations would require manufacturers and distributors to display warning labels such as “HIGH IN SUGAR” and “HIGH IN SALT”, alerting shoppers to products exceeding recommended nutritional thresholds on products.

Allan Maleche, Executive Director of Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network (KELIN) says access to understandable information is fundamental to consumer rights and should enable Kenyans to make informed purchasing decisions.

The coalition is now calling on Kenyans to visit foodpolicy.ke to sign the petition and share the link with family, friends and across social media platforms to build public support for the proposed regulations