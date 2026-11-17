Parents of premature babies are set to benefit from three new educational books designed to guide them through the challenges of caring for children born before completing full-term pregnancies.

The publications, launched in Dar es Salaam, provide practical guidance on caring for premature babies, supporting mothers psychologically and improving the design of specialised newborn care facilities.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Doris Mollel Foundation in partnership with the Tanzanian government, was unveiled during this year’s World Prematurity Day celebrations.

The three books include ‘I Have Delivered Prematurely, What Should I Do?’, which offers guidance to parents and caregivers on managing premature births and caring for newborns.

The second publication focuses on psychosocial support for mothers of premature babies, addressing the emotional and psychological challenges associated with premature births.

The third outlines recommendations on how Neonatal Care Units should be designed, equipped and managed to meet the needs of newborns, their mothers and healthcare workers.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Florence Samizi said the government will continue strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare through improved neonatal facilities, access to quality services and greater parental involvement in caring for premature babies.

She also announced plans to upgrade hospital wards to allow mothers to stay with their premature babies while encouraging fathers to participate in newborn care from birth.

Doris Mollel, the foundation’s founder and executive director, said the publications were informed by the real-life experiences, challenges and needs of families with premature babies.

The books will be distributed free of charge to parents, healthcare workers and other targeted groups to improve awareness and strengthen the quality of care.

The initiative comes as premature birth continues to pose a major public health challenge, particularly in Africa, where access to specialised newborn care remains uneven.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 15 million babies are born prematurely worldwide each year, representing about one in 10 births.

Preterm birth refers to babies born alive before completing 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Complications arising from premature birth are the leading cause of death among children under five, with sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia accounting for the largest share of cases.