Ministry of Health issues alert over rising influenza cases

The Ministry of Health has issued a public advisory following rising influenza cases in parts of the country.

Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said that although the situation is being closely monitored, the surge is consistent with Kenya’s known seasonal influenza patterns, which typically occur between late February and May, and again between July and October each year.

“Based on current risk assessments and surveillance data, the Ministry has noted an increase in influenza activity in several parts of the country. The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and has activated appropriate surveillance and preparedness measures in line with national public health guidelines”, he said.

Influenza strain

He said there was heightened vigilance to ensure timely detection and response to any changes in disease trends through strengthened surveillance and laboratory testing.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH), through the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) and in collaboration with County Governments, continues to monitor respiratory illnesses circulating within the country and across the region”, he assured.

Most cases remain mild to moderate and recover with supportive care. However, children under five years, older persons, pregnant women and Individuals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, cancer or depressed immunity are at a high risk of developing serious illness due to influenza.

EXPLAINER: How Influenza Spreads

Influenza (commonly known as flu) is a viral respiratory infection that spreads easily from person to person through droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, as well as through contact with contaminated surfaces.

How Influenza Spreads

Influenza spreads mainly through:

Respiratory droplets are released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks

Close contact with infected individuals

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes

The virus can spread rapidly in crowded settings such as schools, markets, prisons, places of worship, and public transport.

Signs and Symptoms

Common signs and symptoms of influenza include: