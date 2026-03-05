State eyes Tana River County as critical mining hub

The government is intensifying efforts to open up Tana River County for large-scale mineral extraction to transform the region’s economic fortunes and boost the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Mining ministry says it has identified the county as hosting significant manganese deposits, particularly within the Mid-Galana geological zone. Geological mapping and field investigations have confirmed structurally controlled manganese mineralization associated with fault systems in the Lali Hill area.

In addition to manganese, the county also hosts iron mineralization, industrial and construction minerals, and sedimentary basin resources. These occurrences position Tana River as an emerging metallic mineral hub within the region.

The confirmed manganese deposits will undergo further detailed exploration to determine the full size and economic value of the resource. Manganese is mainly used to strengthen steel and remove impurities, and is also a key component in modern lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones and tablets.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said during a sensitization meeting on mineral development in Tana River, held in Mombasa, that the county’s vast mineral wealth remains largely untapped.

“We have earmarked Tana River as a great county with immense potential. If we unlock mining, you will not complain about energy and water. If we fail to take certain steps today, we will blame ourselves tomorrow. If we start right, we will get it right,” said Joho.

He called for concerted efforts among local communities, the county government and the ministry to ensure sustainable exploitation of the minerals in a way that drives inclusive growth and industrial transformation.

Joho further urged Coastal residents to shun myths and misconceptions surrounding mining, including claims about infertility, low libido and witchcraft, and instead embrace the significant capital investments that could improve livelihoods.

“This is not the first place where mineral extraction is happening. You would rather struggle than accept opportunities to improve your standards of living,” he said, noting that Mlima Hill in Kwale, despite past controversy, has the potential to generate trillions in revenue.

The CS assured artisanal miners that they would play a significant role in the sector, adding that investors would establish value-addition facilities for locally extracted minerals.

“Governor, I challenge you today: if you want to transform Tana River County, mining is the way to go,” said Joho, emphasizing the need for unity of purpose to ensure both locals and the country benefit from the county’s mineral endowment.

He also directed mining officers to ensure land restoration in Tana North Sub-County, where a rush in gypsum mining raised concerns among residents over land degradation following extraction activities.

“You are officers on the ground. Do not wait for direction from the PS or CS. Act on your own volition if something is wrong,” he said.

Tana River Governor Dhado Godhana urged leaders to proactively scout for investors through the County Investment Corporation.

“Mining must happen to improve our economic prospects,” he noted.

County Speaker Osman Galole underscored the need to start on the right footing through regular stakeholder engagements to build public confidence in the anticipated mining operations.

“This time you are getting it right, CS. We laud you for recognizing the role of the County Assembly,” said the Speaker.