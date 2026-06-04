County NewsNEWS

Rising stress and depression drive 1,200 daily calls to Kenya’s child helpline

Children Services PS Carren Ageng'o highlights urgent need for stronger psychosocial support systems

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Principal Secretary in the State Department of Children Services, Carren Ageng'o. Photo/Courtesy

Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng’o has expressed concern over the increasing mental health and psychosocial challenges affecting children.

Ageng’o’s concern comes amid the revelation that the National Child Helpline (116) now receives approximately 1,200 calls daily at its Nairobi and Eldoret centres.

According to the PS, the most frequently reported issues indicate what she described as an urgent and silent crisis, demanding a more robust national response.

“The National Child Helpline currently receives an average of 1,200 calls daily, with stress and depression emerging as the most reported concerns among children,” she stated, highlighting the necessity to expand psychosocial support services across the country.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Ageng’o made the remarks during a high-level roundtable that convened child protection partners and stakeholders. The meeting aimed to explore strategies for strengthening, enhancing the effectiveness, and broadening the reach of the helpline.

Discussions at the meeting included the operational pressures on the system and underscored the importance of timely intervention for children in distress. The PS emphasised that delays in response can have significant repercussions for vulnerable children seeking assistance.

PS Beacco pushes impact projects to drive prison reforms
Dr Wangia oversees UHC Communications Strategic workshop
NACADA shuts down illegal rehab centre in Kiambu
Kenya reaffirms commitment to inclusive digital future

“Every missed opportunity to respond is a missed opportunity to help a child,” she said, stressing the importance of rapid response mechanisms within the child protection framework.

She noted that the helpline provides access to trained counsellors who offer guidance, psychosocial support, and referrals for specialised care when required, identifying this as a crucial entry point for child protection interventions.

Key organisations present at the roundtable included Childline Kenya, the primary implementing partner, alongside UNICEF, Save the Children, World Vision, the International Rescue Committee, the Council of Governors, and senior officials from the State Department for Children Services.

Participants reiterated their commitment to improving coordination and service delivery in response to the growing demand for child protection services, particularly in mental health support. The PS noted that these efforts form part of a wider initiative to protect the rights, well-being, and dignity of children, while addressing the emerging social and psychological issues affecting young people across Kenya.

Siaya villagers demand assurance from mining firm
Proposed e-cigarette ban threatens to reignite smoking crisis-CASA
Murkomen orders manhunt for bandits in Kerio Valley
Azimio, Kenya Kwanza talks to resume Monday
Pastor Dorcas, Passaris distribute foodstuffs to Mathare flood victims
Share This Article
Previous Article China’s giant e-bike manufacturer seeks share in Kenyan market
Next Article NLP, PLP commence citizen engagement pact as Karua, Muli push for opposition unity
- Advertisement -
Latest News
NLP, PLP commence citizen engagement pact as Karua, Muli push for opposition unity
County News NEWS
China’s giant e-bike manufacturer seeks share in Kenyan market
Technology
Kenya eager for partnerships that will create jobs, transfer skills-Mudavadi
Local News NEWS
Oceana at Kenya Summit: Put Coastal People First
Environment NEWS

You May also Like

County News

Kitui UDA delegates endorse MP Mbai for County Chairmanship

AfricaInternational News

Military officers from over 40 African countries visiting China

International NewsNEWS

Ukraine war: No choice for Ukrainians-more Putin means more war

County NewsNEWS

Malaba traffic congestion to ease, CS Murokomen declares

Show More