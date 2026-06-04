NLP, PLP commence citizen engagement pact as Karua, Muli push for opposition unity

The National Liberal Party (NLP) and the People’s Liberation Party (PLP) have committed to a joint program of citizen engagement across Kenya, positioning themselves as liberal allies within the emerging United Opposition movement.

The consultative meeting, held at PLP Headquarters Liberation House brought together senior officials from both parties.

The NLP delegation was led by Party Leader Augustus Kyalo Muli, Chairman Teddy Kenyatta, and Secretary General Omondi K’Oyoo. They were hosted by PLP Party Leader Martha Karua and Secretary General Asha Bashir.

In their joint statement, the parties emphasized that Kenya’s pressing challenges, particularly youth unemployment and the rising cost of living, demand direct dialogue with citizens.

A Joint Technical Committee has been formed to design a framework for nationwide citizen engagement, while a collaboration document on rules-driven, issue-based politics was tabled for consideration by party organs.

The two parties also agreed to embark on structured regional dialogues, with deliberate focus on youth, women, and MSMEs, to capture citizen priorities before 2027.

The partnership comes as the two leaders intensify efforts to consolidate the United Opposition.

Augustus Muli has recently reached out to Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka to forge unity talks within Ukambani and the wider opposition.

He has repeatedly warned that a divided Ukambani risks marginalization, while a united bloc could transform its 2 million votes into decisive leverage in 2027.

By linking grassroots citizen engagement with opposition unity, NLP and PLP are positioning themselves as catalysts for a broader coalition that could reshape Kenya’s political landscape.

Both parties reaffirmed inclusivity as the cornerstone of their collaboration, declaring that no Kenyan will be excluded from shaping the country’s future.