Mohamed M’maka appointed as KRA investigations commissioner

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has appointed Mohamed Abdul M’maka as the new Commissioner for the Investigations and Enforcement Department.

M’maka whose appointment is effective March 11, 2026 takes over from Levi Mukweso.

While making the announcement, KRA Board said M’maka is expected to help strengthen the authority’s capacity to combat tax evasion, financial crimes, and illicit trade.

“Mr. M’maka brings over 21 years of experience in intelligence, security, and investigations. He currently serves as Chief Manager, Intelligence Collection at KRA, a role he has held since August 2025,” the authority.

M’maka previously served KRA in several senior intelligence roles including Chief Manager, Intelligence
Coordination and Operations and Chief Manager, Intelligence Exchange.

The career intelligence officer also served as Kenya Power’s chief security officer, Manager for Security Protection and Integrity at Kenya Airways, and Senior Intelligence Officer and Investigator at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption
Commission and Field Intelligence Manager and Troop Commander in the Kenya Defence Forces.

He holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategy from the National Defence University-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Security Management from Egerton University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics from Kenyatta University.

“In his new role, Mr. M’maka will lead KRA’s efforts to detect, investigate, and deter tax fraud, smuggling, and other forms of revenue leakage, while strengthening enforcement mechanisms to safeguard government revenue,” KRA stated.

He is also a Certified Security Manager and a member of the International Security Management Institute and the Association of Corporate and Industrial Security Management Professionals.

