Ksh 64M pilot fund launched to support digital innovations for disability sector

A Ksh. 64 million pilot fund meant to accelerate digital innovations to transform the lives of persons with disabilities (PWDs) across Africa has been launched.

The Momentous Pilot Fund, Africa’s first early-stage investment pilot dedicated to assistive technology (AT) innovation was launched by Assistive Technologies for Disability Trust (AT4D) in partnership with the Judith Neilson Foundation.

The Ksh 64 million fund (USD 500,000) will support the growth of digital innovations designed to bridge critical gaps for persons with disabilities.

The pilot will prioritise solutions advancing mobility, communication, inclusive education, independent living, and digital accessibility.

Through the Momentous Fund, up to five early-stage African assistive technology ventures will receive tailored support, including technical assistance, catalytic investment, venture-building support, and strategic partnerships.

The initiative aims to accelerate scalable solutions while generating evidence that will shape the future of disability innovation financing across the continent.

“Early-stage assistive technology innovators across Africa face significant structural barriers to accessing capital,” said Bernard Chiira, Founder and CEO of Assistive Technologies for Disability Trust (AT4D).

“This is the first fund on the continent dedicated to investing in emerging assistive technology start-ups at the early stage. The Momentous Fund allows us to test an investment model that centres lived experience while strengthening the ecosystem required to scale disability innovation across Africa.”

Enos Weswa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at AT4D, highlighted the scale of the challenge the initiative seeks to address.

“According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 200 million people in Africa require at least one assistive product. Yet access remains critically low, with only one in ten people able to obtain the devices they need. This exposes a systemic gap that continues to limit inclusion, education, employment, and economic participation,” he said.

Harry Ochieng, Investment Manager at AT4D, emphasised the need to reposition disability innovation within the investment landscape. “Many investors still associate disability innovations with charity and donations. The Momentous Fund is an opportunity to change that narrative and demonstrate that this sector presents real opportunities for investment, impact, and sustainable returns,” he noted.

Beyond supporting individual ventures, the Momentous Fund is designed to test and validate a sustainable, Africa-led assistive technology investment model. Insights from the pilot will help inform the design and expansion of Momentous Fund Phase Two, with the ambition of scaling disability-focused innovation financing across Africa.