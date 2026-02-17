Morocco guaranteed semifinal spot in CAF Confed Cup as Wydad lands Safi in quarters

The Moroccan team has been guaranteed a slot in the semifinals of the 2025-2026 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after the local rival clubs Wydad Casablanca and Olympic De Safi, were paired in the quarterfinal draw held on Tuesday afternoon at the CAF headquarters in Cairo.

Safi are debuting at the CAF CC quarters, qualified after finishing 2nd in group A, while Wydad topped group B.

In other fixtures Egyptian side Al Masry will take on CR Belouizdad of Algeria, AS Otoho from Congo Brazzaville will face defending champions Zamalek SC from Egypt, while AS Maniema Union from DR Congo will play Algerian side USM Alger.

The first legs of the quarter-finals are scheduled for 13–15 March 2026, with the return fixtures a week later on 20–22 March.

Winners of AS Maniema vs USM A match will play the Moroccan derby winner in the semifinal, while the winner between Al Masry and Belouizdad will face off against the winner between Zamalek and Otoho in the other last four match.