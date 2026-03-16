Kenyans no longer eligible for Russia military enlistment, CS Mudavadi

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced that Kenyans will no longer be eligible to enlist in Russia’s Special Military Operations following an agreement with Moscow.

He also disclosed that arrangements will be made to assist Kenyans who need help or require hospital visits, ensuring they are facilitated through legally established channels.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with the Russian Minister, Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi noted that the matter had been addressed through diplomatic engagement between Kenya and Russia.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations that have existed for the last 63 years.

CS Mudavadi emphasized that Russia was among the first countries to recognize Kenya’s independence, describing the relationship as one that Kenya is keen to deepen through renewed diplomatic engagement.

On education, Mudavadi said there are 70 Kenyan students currently benefitting from education scholarships in Russia.

The sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and advancing practical joint projects.

Additionally, Russia and Kenya discussed expanding cooperation in nuclear energy and space exploration projects. They also agreed to accelerate work on establishing a bilateral commission on economic cooperation.

Further they held talks that covered security cooperation, including possible supplies of relevant equipment.

More to follow…….

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/pcs-mudavadi-arrives-in-moscow-for-a-two-day-state-visit/