AfricaInternational NewsLocal NewsNEWS

Kenyans no longer eligible for Russia military enlistment, CS Mudavadi

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced that Kenyans will no longer be eligible to enlist in Russia’s Special Military Operations following an agreement with Moscow.

He also disclosed that arrangements will be made to assist Kenyans who need help or require hospital visits, ensuring they are facilitated through legally established channels.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with the Russian Minister, Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi noted that the matter had been addressed through diplomatic engagement between Kenya and Russia.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations that have existed for the last 63 years.

CS Mudavadi emphasized that Russia was among the first countries to recognize Kenya’s independence, describing the relationship as one that Kenya is keen to deepen through renewed diplomatic engagement.

On education, Mudavadi said there are 70 Kenyan students currently benefitting from education scholarships in Russia.

Experts call for values-based leadership as global summit opens in Nairobi
Gov’t says it has attained 6.9pc growth in job creation
Xi awards national medals, honorary titles
Nairobi to host the Second Africa Urban Forum in April

The sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and advancing practical joint projects.

Additionally, Russia and Kenya discussed expanding cooperation in nuclear energy and space exploration projects. They also agreed to accelerate work on establishing a bilateral commission on economic cooperation.

Further they held talks that covered security cooperation, including possible supplies of relevant equipment.

More to follow…….

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/pcs-mudavadi-arrives-in-moscow-for-a-two-day-state-visit/

Senate Committee on Trade fault KRA for Overlooking Malaba and Busia OSBPs
150 alcohol outlets to be closed in Bomet to curb illicit brews
Israel-Gaza crisis: Competing Security Council resolutions reveal diplomatic fault lines
Joy for miraa farmers as govt announces higher prices
President Ruto asks Chinese business people to invest in bottom-up economic transformation agenda enablers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Search, rescue operations underway in Shauri Moyo following building collapse
Next Article Kagwe calls for value addition to ward off competition in China
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto calls for development focused politics, launches infrastructure, housing projects in Western
Local News NEWS
Kagwe calls for value addition to ward off competition in China
Business Local Business
Search, rescue operations underway in Shauri Moyo following building collapse
County News NEWS
36,000 Kakamega residents to benefit from Ksh 2.4B electricity project launched by Ruto
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Canon Prof..Gideon Byamugish, Co-founder, International Network of Religious leaders living with HIV, Uganda,
County NewsHealth

Faith leaders urge stronger Global Fund support for HIV, TB, Malaria

Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi: To build strong relationships with other countries, we have to attract investments

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the president's office of the Kremlin in Moscow.
International News

Xi calls on China, Russia to maintain strategic resolve, coordination

Local News

You can’t afford to fail Kenyans, Ruto tells his new cabinet

Show More