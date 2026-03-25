County News

Three arrested over violent robbery in Ngong, firearm recovered

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Police have arrested three suspects linked to a violent robbery in Ngong and recovered a firearm.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday during an operation conducted by officers from Ngong Police Station, the DCI, and Mwea-Makutano Police Post.

The operation, carried out at about 1:04 a.m., targeted the Makutano–Ngomongo area in Kirinyaga County, where the suspects were believed to have gone into hiding after the robbery.

The trio, Alex Wanjiku alias Aleko, Job Wachira Wanjohi, and Francis Kinyanjui Wanjiku alias Kinyaa, allegedly shot and injured a victim during the robbery in Ngong on March 12.

During the arrest, officers recovered a Glock 17 pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition from one of the suspects.

Authorities also seized a red TVS motorcycle suspected to have been used as a getaway vehicle.

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In addition, distinctive clothing believed to have been worn by the suspects during the robbery was recovered.

The suspects are being held at Ngong Police Station as investigations continue, with detectives seeking to establish whether they are linked to other criminal activities.

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