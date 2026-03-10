Our Broad-Based Government will be accountable, says Ruto

The Broad-Based Government is delivering the promises to the people, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the partnership between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which is anchored on the 10-Point Agenda, is driven by a common desire to unite the country and address longstanding social, economic and political challenges.

The 10-point agreement was signed by President Ruto for UDA and Kenya Kwanza, and the late Raila Odinga for ODM in . The 10-Point Agenda cemented the growing ties between the two political formations.

He pointed out that the Broad-Based Government will be accountable to the people and not to self-appointed supervisors.

“We did not make the commitment to them; we made the commitment to the people of Kenya. Our responsibility and reporting is to the people of Kenya,” he said.

Speaking during the UDA-ODM Joint Parliamentary Group meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, the President outlined the progress in the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda.

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga, governors and MPs, led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed.

On electoral reforms, he said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has since been appointed and already conducted multiple by-elections.

To foster inclusivity, the President said the government has implemented robust policies to support minorities, including through bursaries.

To address the cost of living, he said the government has transformed the agricultural sector and enhanced productivity, reducing the prices of food commodities and also stabilised the currency to ensure imports, including oil, remain stable.

President Ruto explained that the government has increased funding to education to reduce the burden on parents and lowered fees for universities and TVETs through a new funding model.

“We want to make sure that we lift the burden of parents on school fees,” he said.

To expand access to quality healthcare, the government has rolled out the Social Health Authority (SHA), bringing on board close to 30 million Kenyans under insurance, further reducing the cost of living.

“This administration is tackling the cost of living head-on,” he said.

On job creation, the President said the government has created job and business opportunities for 1.8 million people who were not working three years ago.

He pointed out that they are working in housing, digital and export of labour programmes.

The President said the government is increasing funding going to counties and ensuring timely disbursement to strengthen devolution.

Additionally, President Ruto said the government has ensured that county assemblies will have their own budget from , enhancing their independence to exercise their oversight mandate.

“We expect the county assemblies to exercise their oversight mandate more robustly,” he said.

The President called on members of Parliament to write the Ward Fund Bill in line with the recommendations made by the court on the Constituency Development Fund to ensure counties have a legal framework.

The President commended MPs in the Broad-Based Government for enacting the Conflict of Interest Act that has strengthened the fight against corruption.

He also said the government has digitised 30,000 government services to curb waste and mismanagement of public resources.

“As a result of the implementation of the e-Citizen platform, government services are now more efficient and collecting KSh1 billion a day.

Additionally, the government has also implemented the Single Treasury Account, introduced Zero-Based Budgeting to enhance accountability in the budget and e-procurement to seal loopholes in procurement.

On the anti-corruption front, President Ruto noted that the capacity of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission has been enhanced, noting that it has obtained 86 convictions and seized assets worth KSh9.8 billion in the past three years.

At the same time, the commission is pursuing KSh22 billion acquired through corrupt means.

On debt management, President Ruto noted that the government cut spending by KSh300 billion to stabilise the economy, stopped consumption subsidies, and reorganised debt, ensuring it does not threaten the country’s fiscal sustainability.

Going forward, the President explained that the government has adopted innovative and creative ways to fund the country’s transformation agenda, citing public-private partnerships and privatisation of public assets.

At the same time, President Ruto called on the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to propose a law to Parliament on the protection of protestors.

“We do not want to propose the law from the Executive side of government. Let it come from the KNCHR,” he said.

The joint parliamentary group endorsed the extension of the 10-Point Agenda committee for 60 days.

It also endorsed the formation of a technical committee to drive coalition engagements between UDA and ODM parties. The committee will have four members from both parties.

The PG also agreed to form a parliamentary broad-based mediation committee to accelerate the implementation of outstanding items presented for legislation by the 10-Point Agenda.

Prof Kindiki commended the President for establishing a new financing model aimed at elevating the country into a first-world economy.

The Deputy President outlined the government’s track record over the past three years, noting that the administration has an impressive record.

Mr Oginga lauded the establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund, noting that it will enable the government to develop mega infrastructure projects, including dams, dual carriageways, and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to the Uganda border.

The ODM party leader also noted that the 10-Point Agenda was established to strengthen the Broad-Based Government.

