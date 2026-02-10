Morocco,Spain,Portugal 2030 FIFA World Cup, a driver for unprecedented economic partnership

In Rabat, preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup are already translating into a tripartite economic dynamic between Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, with public and private stakeholders outlining the contours of a legacy set to extend far beyond the sporting arena.

At the Mohammed VI Football Complex—now a showcase of Morocco’s sporting and institutional development—the Morocco–Spain–Portugal Business Forum dedicated to preparations for the 2030 World Cup was held on Tuesday, February 10, 2025.

This economic gathering goes well beyond the sporting dimension, positioning itself within a framework of strategic cooperation among the three host countries of this historic edition, organized across two continents.

Co-organized by the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), and the Portuguese Business Confederation (CIP), the forum brought together public decision-makers, business leaders, and economic representatives from Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, in the presence of the Spanish Ambassador to Morocco, Mr. Enrique Ojeda Vila, and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Portuguese Embassy in Rabat, Mr. Nuno Gabriel Cabral.

From the opening session, emphasis was placed on the unprecedented nature of this World Cup, which will see, for the first time, three neighboring countries—linked by history and geography—coordinate their efforts to host more than 100 matches, within a framework of continuous mobility across the host cities and territories.

This organizational reality, which requires a high level of harmonization in infrastructure, transport, logistics, and security, was presented as an exceptional opportunity to structure long-term and sustainable economic partnerships.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the Budget, highlighted the strategic significance of the venue hosting the event, stating:

“This complex reflects the enlightened vision of His Majesty the King for the development of sport in general, as well as for designing and monitoring a development model for Moroccan youth, and indeed for youth at the continental and global levels.”

He recalled that the complex hosts a permanent FIFA office and has become a central hub for football development serving youth worldwide.

Mr. Lekjaa also praised the recent success of the Africa Cup of Nations organized in Morocco a few weeks earlier, noting that “everything was done, built, and organized by Moroccan companies and Moroccan professionals,” and describing the tournament as a major milestone on the path toward hosting the 2030 World Cup.

The Minister stressed the historical dimension of this edition, which will mark the centenary of the first World Cup held in 1930, recalling that “this will be the first World Cup ever organized across the African and European continents.”

According to him, the geographical proximity and the long-standing civilizational, cultural, and economic ties between Morocco, Spain, and Portugal constitute a decisive asset for the success of this event.

He also emphasized the organizational complexity linked to the mobility of national teams across several cities and countries, explaining that “a national team may play its first match in Madrid, the second in Marrakech, and the third in Lisbon,” which requires exemplary coordination in logistics, transport, security, and infrastructure.

This reality, he stressed, calls for permanent complementarity among the three countries to ensure organizational consistency.

For his part, CGEM President Chakib Alj underscored the strategic importance of the forum, stating that “this highly anticipated event brings together companies and decision-makers from our three countries around a clear and shared ambition: to invest together, innovate together, and create value together.”

He recalled that the World Cup must be viewed as a lever for growth, social cohesion, and sustainable development well beyond the sporting deadline.

Mr. Alj noted that the current international context—marked by the restructuring of global value chains—makes regional economic convergence indispensable, asserting that “moving forward alone is no longer an option.”

He recalled Spain’s experience, which underwent profound transformation through major sporting events such as the 1982 World Cup and the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, both of which acted as catalysts for modernization and international repositioning.

Regarding Morocco’s preparations, he detailed several structuring projects, stating that “the capacity of six major airports will be doubled, the highway network will be expanded by nearly 30%, and the high-speed rail line connecting Kenitra to Marrakech will become operational.” He also mentioned strategic logistics projects such as Nador West Med and the Atlantic Port.

The CGEM President recalled that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations served as a full-scale rehearsal, noting that “AFCON generated direct economic returns estimated at over €2 billion, against approximately €1 billion in investment in sports infrastructure,” and that “more than 60,000 direct and indirect jobs were created.”

He highlighted that over 3,000 Moroccan companies were mobilized and that thousands of young people benefited from training programs that sustainably enhanced their employability.

Finally, Mr. Chakib Alj emphasized cooperation opportunities in infrastructure, tourism, technology, health, and training, affirming that “the 2030 World Cup offers us a unique opportunity to materialize rich and diverse partnerships,” and reaffirmed CGEM’s determination to facilitate bridges between economic operators in the three countries.