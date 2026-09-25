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Motorcycle used in fatal shooting of lawyer Mbobu recovered

A Nairobi court has granted DCI 15 days to continue detaining four suspects arrested in connection with the killing

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Detectives have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used to ferry the gunman who killed lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

According to the latest update by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the recovery comes following the arrest of three suspects, including Nicholas Lemiso Naula, a boda boda rider suspected of transporting the gunman on the day of the fatal shooting.

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During interrogation, Naula told detectives that he was riding motorcycle registration number KMGL 516L at the time of the September 9, 2025 shooting.

In what police described as a breakthrough, detectives traced the motorcycle’s movements and current whereabouts, following a trail through a succession of owners before finally locating and recovering it.

“It was subsequently escorted to the Homicide Offices for further examination. When presented with the motorcycle, Naula positively identified it as the one he had used to ferry the suspected gunman during the fatal attack”, DCI revealed.

The recovery adds to the crucial evidence being assembled by detectives following the arrests of the suspected gunman and two boda boda riders, as well as the recovery of motorcycles allegedly used to transport the gunman and trail the victim.

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Detectives are continuing to reconstruct the chain of events surrounding Mbobu’s murder, with investigations focused on establishing the circumstances of the killing, identifying all those allegedly involved and bringing the suspects to justice.

Four suspects, Julias Cheruiyot, Nicholas Naula Lemiso, Noah Kipkurui Langat and Kennedy Kipkemei were arrested on September 24, 2026 in connection with the murder.

Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, a respected lawyer and former head of a political parties’ dispute tribunal, was driving home on the evening of September 9, 2025, when a gunman on a motorcycle pulled alongside his vehicle and opened fire.

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