MP ‘CNN’ urges President William Ruto and former PM to engage in dialogue

Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Nguna has appealed to President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to institute dialogue and restore sanity and order in the country ahead of the consecutive three day protests planned by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Speaking on KBC Channel 1’s News Check program on Tuesday morning, the second-term lawmaker said the fate of the country in terms of peaceful coexistence among its citizens entirely lies with the two Principals to speak and initiate a conversation aimed at easening the current tension.

“Both President William Ruto and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga should set the stage for the ceasefire, show great responsibility and put Kenya first.They must ignore their cronies politicians with imposing attitude and institute dialogue failure to which tomorrow’s demonstrations will leave adverse effects to our political,social and economic fabric.To our youth; In Peace, sons bury their fathers, but in war fathers bury their sons” remarked the Wiper MP alias CNN

He echoed weekend sentiments by Nyeri Catholic Church Archbishop Anthony Muheria who called for a humane and compassionate way of handling tension between the government and the opposition.

“We sit, chat, talk to one another with true listening, and then we concede and find a compromise. Sometimes we may not agree, but we don’t let that build bad manners.” Muheria said.

“We have instrumentalised misery and poverty and many times weaponised tragedy; when we see something that has gone wrong, we go out with our swords to find a battleground to fight our opponents in a vicious, inhumane way. We need to recover our humanity,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition reiterated that the plan to hold anti-government protests from Wednesday to Friday is still on despite stern warnings from the government.

Pressure continues to pile on the head of state and Orange Democratic Movement leader to stop grandstanding and embrace dialogue.

Religious, union and political leaders are calling on Dr Ruto and Raila to sit down and initiate talks to save the country from degenerating into chaos. The leaders said the next generation will hold them to account should their hardline positions burn the country.