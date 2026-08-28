MP Didmus Barasa graduates with PhD in Public Administration

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration from Murang’a University of Technology.

Barasa’s doctoral research examined county governments’ branding strategies and their impact on service delivery satisfaction among small and medium enterprises, using Bungoma County as a case study.

The second-term lawmaker had in June this year announced the successful completion of his PhD, a claim that prompted the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) to call for verification of his academic qualifications.

COFEK Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro called on the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to verify the credibility of Barasa’s academic credentials.

The call followed public debate over the MP’s academic qualifications, including previous allegations concerning the authenticity of some of his credentials.

Barasa had defended his academic record, saying he had two undergraduate degrees, two master’s degrees and had completed his PhD.

“I heard someone say that I didn’t go to school. That I stole someone’s certificate. I’m the most learned MP in Bungoma County. I have two undergraduate degrees and two Masters. I completed my PhD and I will graduate with a doctorate next month,” Barasa said.

The MP is also eyeing the Bungoma gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Barasa, who boasts a substantial support base in Bungoma, has been holding grassroots campaigns and rallies across the county.

The Bungoma gubernatorial race is shaping up as a two-horse contest, with Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi also seeking the seat.