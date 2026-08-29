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Kenya mourns King Harald V, Ruto sends condolences to Norway

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read
His Majesty King Harald V

President William Ruto has eulogised His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway as an exceptional monarch whose life was defined by duty, dignity, humility and unwavering devotion to his people.

In his message of condolence, President Ruto said King’s reign coincided with profound social and global changes, while Norway consolidated its position as one of the world’s most prosperous, stable and respected societies.

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“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya, the First Lady, my family and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Sonja, the Royal Family, the Government and the people of Norway. Kenya mourns with Norway the passing of an exceptional monarch whose life was defined by duty, dignity, humility and unwavering devotion to his people,” mourned President Ruto.

Ruto said King Harald leaves behind an extraordinary legacy spanning more than 35 years on the Norwegian throne.

“His remarkable life mirrored Norway’s own journey, from a young Prince whose family experienced exile during the Second World War to a monarch who presided over Norway’s consolidation as one of the world’s most prosperous, stable and globally respected societies, anchored in strong institutions, prudent stewardship of national wealth, social cohesion and high living standards,” he noted.

He said King Harald’s legacy extended beyond Norway, noting his commitment to dialogue, human dignity, international cooperation and multilateralism.

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“His Majesty’s legacy extended beyond Norway. Across Europe, Africa and globally, His Majesty King Harald V championed an outward-looking Norway committed to dialogue, human dignity, international cooperation and multilateralism,” he said adding that “His life and reign helped reinforce the country’s standing as a principled and trusted partner committed to peace, a rules-based international order and a more just and sustainable world.”

The President also recalled his historic Official Visit to Norway on June 8 and 9, 2026, the first by a Kenyan Head of State. “For Kenya, His Majesty’s passing is particularly significant, coming less than three months after my historic Official Visit to Norway on 8th and 9th June, 2026, the first by a Kenyan Head of State. I retain warm memories of the hospitality extended to my delegation and I, including my audience with the Crown Prince Haakon at the Royal Palace, and of the warmth and friendship that characterised our engagements with the Norwegian leadership and people.”

He said the visit opened a consequential new chapter in the longstanding Kenya-Norway relationship, strengthening cooperation in peace and security, climate action, maritime affairs and the blue economy, trade and investment, sustainable development and multilateral cooperation.

“These shared aspirations resonate deeply with the values that characterised His Majesty’s reign and Norway’s engagement with Kenya, Africa and the world,” said Ruto.

The Head of State assured Norway Kenya stands with the Royal Family, Government and people of Norway. “We mourn an exceptional Monarch while celebrating a remarkable life of service and an enduring legacy of dignity, unity and humanity.”

He conveyed his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Queen Sonja, the Royal Family, Government and people of Norway, wishing them strength and consolation during the period of mourning.

“May Her Majesty Queen Sonja, the Royal Family and the people of Norway find strength and consolation in His Majesty’s extraordinary life of service and in the knowledge that friends across the world share in their grief, ” Ruto mourned.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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