Shakira, Burna Boy to perform at World Cup opening ceremony

Shakira and Burna Boy are set to perform their collaboration “Dai Dai” at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony on June 11, according to FIFA.

In a statement, the football organisation said the ceremony would feature “exciting voices” from around the world.

“The opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium will get underway 90 minutes before kick-off,” the statement said. “As previously announced, the show will feature some of the most exciting voices in global music, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, Shakira and Tyla, all of whom will bring the sound of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album to life.”

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“Dai Dai”, released in May, is the “Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Song in support of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD 100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities”.

In addition to performing at the opening ceremony, Shakira, alongside Madonna and BTS, will also headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on Sunday, 19 July.

Fans attending the event have been urged by FIFA to arrive early to enjoy “pre-match entertainment.”

“Fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early, as the opening ceremony will start at 11:30 local time. Gates will open four hours prior to kick-off and a full suite of experiences will be on offer, including exclusive activations, rewards and pre-match entertainment,” FIFA said.