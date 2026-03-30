Sophie Turner injury halts filming on Tomb Raider TV show

Filming on the new Tomb Raider series has been paused after actress Sophie Turner sustained an injury, the show’s bosses have confirmed.

The Game of Thrones star plays heroine Lara Croft – a globe-trotting archaeologist – in the upcoming video game adaptation.

A Prime Video spokesperson confirmed Turner had recently suffered a “minor injury”, although didn’t confirm if it happened on or off-set.

“As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible,” they said.

The streamer did not confirm how long the pause would last, nor did it give further details on the nature of the injury.

Turner has been spotted recording action scenes on location since she was confirmed as the new Lara Croft last year.

The 30-year-old previously told SiriusXM host Julia Cunningham she’d discovered she had “a perpetual back problem” during a gruelling, months-long training regime in the run-up to the show.

Turner previously said she had “massive shoes to fill” when taking on the role, which has been filled by Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in the past.

Filming on the new Tomb Raider series has been paused after actress Sophie Turner sustained an injury, the show’s bosses have confirmed.

The Game of Thrones star plays heroine Lara Croft – a globe-trotting archaeologist – in the upcoming video game adaptation.

A Prime Video spokesperson confirmed Turner had recently suffered a “minor injury”, although didn’t confirm if it happened on or off-set.

“As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible,” they said.

The streamer did not confirm how long the pause would last, nor did it give further details on the nature of the injury.

Turner has been spotted recording action scenes on location since she was confirmed as the new Lara Croft last year.

The 30-year-old previously told SiriusXM host Julia Cunningham she’d discovered she had “a perpetual back problem” during a gruelling, months-long training regime in the run-up to the show.

Turner previously said she had “massive shoes to fill” when taking on the role, which has been filled by Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in the past.