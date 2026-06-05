PS Oluga seeks stronger Novartis partnership for NCDs, cancer care

The Ministry of Health has called for enhanced collaboration with Novartis to accelerate efforts aimed at addressing non-communicable diseases, cancer, sickle cell disease, and palliative care in Kenya.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with a Novartis delegation at Afya House, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga commended the company’s ongoing support to the health sector through initiatives such as the Afya Dhabiti Project for Sickle Cell Disease and the Cancer Path to Care Programme, which continue to improve access to care and support Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.

Dr. Oluga emphasised that all partnerships must be aligned with national health priorities and contribute to strengthening health systems through sustainable, high-impact interventions.

He noted that the Government’s health reforms are anchored on four key pillars: health financing, healthcare workforce development, commodity security, and digital transformation.

The PS highlighted the need for affordable medicines, stronger health financing mechanisms, enhanced workforce training, reliable access to essential health products, and robust digital health systems to improve service delivery and health outcomes.

He also underscored the importance of research and innovation in developing locally relevant healthcare solutions and supporting scientific advancement.

The Principal Secretary further revealed that the Ministry is developing a consolidated partner engagement framework to enhance coordination, improve accountability, and ensure all collaborations are aligned with national priorities.

Dr. Oluga reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to working with the private sector, development partners, and other stakeholders to strengthen healthcare delivery and expand access to quality, affordable healthcare services for all Kenyans.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Johansen Oduor, representing the Director of Curative and Nursing Services, Dr. Andrew Toro, and Dr. Joan Paula Bor while the Novartis delegation was led by Michael Oduor, Country Head for Kenya and Rwanda.